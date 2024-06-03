Her Friends Are Making Her Feel Like A Gold Digger For Accepting A Birthday Vacation From Her Boyfriend

Throughout the last year, this 30-year-old woman has been dating an absolutely incredible man. She claims she fell in love as soon as she swiped on his dating profile.

Her boyfriend is kind, genuine, and attentive. There’s nothing mean about him, and he has a heart of gold.

Several weeks into seeing one another, her boyfriend asked if they could have a serious discussion about money.

“He basically told me that he sees a future with me and that he really enjoys traveling and going out to dinner, etc.,” she explained.

“He said that he realized that at his age, there aren’t a lot of people making as much money as he did. He was very open about his salary, and I have a good job, but also, being a single mom, a lot of expenses.”

“He makes thousands of dollars more than me monthly. I was a bit surprised because I tried paying half after the first date because I thought he was poor and breaking his piggybank trying to impress me.”

This year, for her birthday, her boyfriend is going to be away in his home country and can’t be there to celebrate with her.

He told her that he would pay for her to go on a 10-day vacation anywhere she wants to go as a birthday gift.

She picked out a country that’s incredibly affordable to visit, as it’s pretty much undiscovered at the moment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.