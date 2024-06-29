Her Husband’s Coworker Tattled On Her For Not Wearing Her Wedding Rings, And Her Husband Was Furious

Many married couples take the tradition of wearing their rings 24/7 very seriously. However, life happens, and sometimes you can’t wear your expensive rings every moment of every day.

One woman recently upset her husband after she was caught out and about without her wedding rings by one of his coworkers, even though she had simply dropped them off to be cleaned.

She’s 23 and has been married to her 30-year-old husband for three years.

She’s a nurse who works three long shifts a week, so she likes to make the most of her days off. Her husband is a lawyer who works more traditional hours.

On a recent Friday, she had the day off, so she decided to run a bunch of errands.

“One of those errands was to get my jewelry cleaned, which I had been meaning to do,” she said.

“I dropped off a bunch of my expensive things that need to get professionally cleaned, including my wedding rings. After that, I went to the grocery store and the gym, and then I went to a place where my husband and I often go for lunch.”

She stopped by the restaurant to pick up some food and then planned to pick up her jewelry afterward.

While waiting for her food, she ran into a woman who works at her husband’s law firm. She isn’t the biggest fan of this woman, and their interaction was phony and not very pleasant.

