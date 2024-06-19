Here’s How To Reclaim Your Nights, Get Better Sleep, And Finally Wake Up Feeling Well Rested

If you don’t get enough sleep, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three adults in America are sleep-deprived. In a world that never seems to slow down, falling asleep and staying asleep can feel impossible.

Several factors can contribute to low-quality rest, such as emotional stress, certain lifestyle choices, and substandard sleep routines.

But luckily, there are ways to get yourself out of a poor sleep cycle. By following three simple steps, you can transform your sleeping habits and reclaim your nights. Here’s how to log in more hours of shut-eye and wake up feeling truly rested once and for all.

Remain Consistent

Creating a consistent routine is critical when it comes to improving sleep. It’s best to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your melatonin production. Our bodies naturally produce melatonin, which is the hormone that controls our sleep-wake cycle. Inconsistent production can make sleep harder to achieve.

To help you stay more consistent, consider setting an alarm one hour before bedtime to remind you to start the process of getting ready for bed, even on the weekends. Also, try using a sound for your morning alarm that is gentle and soothing so you can wake up feeling calm and refreshed.

Make Time For Activities That Relieve Stress

When entering a state of sleep, your heart rate should be at 60 or below. If you suffer from anxiety, this can increase your heart rate, blood pressure, and cognition, which makes falling asleep very difficult. Engage in activities during the day to help relieve stress and set the stage for better sleep.

One of the best activities you can do is to exercise. Schedule some time for movement around the same time every day, at least two and a half hours before bed. Other relaxing activities include reading, playing with a pet, and meditation. Do anything that will lower your stress levels.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.