Here’s How You Can Be A Better Listener To Make Your Loved Ones Feel More Appreciated And Understood

One of the best skills a person can have is good listening skills.

These days, it’s very important to speak your mind when something is bothering or confusing you, and it’s just as important to be a good listener.

When we’re not good listeners for the people we love, they may feel unappreciated or understood, which defeats the purpose of getting something off our chests.

If you’ve been told you should be a better listener, don’t feel too bad. You don’t have to be a bad listener forever, and there are ways to improve your listening skills so you can help the people you love.

Here are a few things you can do to be a better listener.

Eliminate all distractions

There are few things more disrespectful than paying attention to something else while someone is talking to you. Whether a friend or relative wants to tell you about something silly, exciting, or serious, do what you can to eliminate distractions. Turn your TV off, put your phone in your pocket, and focus on them.

Pay attention to their body language

Body language tells us a lot about what someone is going through, so it’s worth paying attention to. The person you’re listening to could be telling you one thing, but their body language could indicate something else. Make sure you pay attention to their facial expressions, their lack or increase of eye contact, hands, legs, etc.

