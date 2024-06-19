His Ex-Wife Wants To Start Dating Again, But He’s Not Interested In Being With A Serial Cheater

Have you ever broken up with someone and then you took them back, even though they did something to hurt you?

One man’s ex-wife has been wanting him back, but he doesn’t want to get involved with her again because she has a history of cheating.

He and his ex-wife were together for years but officially divorced six months ago. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been the smoothest marriage, mostly due to his wife’s infidelity.

“Six years ago, she had her first affair; we had been married for two and a half years,” he explained.

“I decided to do what I thought was the right thing and tried to save the marriage, going as far as accepting all the blame she placed on me for her actions. The following couple of years were rocky, but we managed to find some peace and mostly mended things.”

Two years after the first cheating incident, his father fell ill due to cancer, which led to a very stressful period of his life. He was trying to make things work with his wife, all the while spending as much time with his dad as possible and emotionally supporting his mom.

The following year, after his dad succumbed to his cancer, he noticed his wife begin to pull away from him.

“I noticed my wife started to withdraw,” he recalled.

“She started acting differently and started going out with ‘friends’ a lot more than normal. I suspected she was cheating again, but I couldn’t find actual proof. [Then], last fall, she came back from a weekend with friends and said she wanted a divorce. I agreed because things never were the same after the first affair, and she had been acting distant again.”

