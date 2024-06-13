His Girlfriend Got Pregnant, But He Wants Nothing To Do With The Baby And Cut Her Off

This man and his girlfriend have been together for two years, and just a few months ago, she had a suspicion that she was pregnant. So, they got a pregnancy test, and it came back positive – which shocked him, considering they always made sure to be safe.

Still, he and his girlfriend had discussed their future plans in the past and they both agreed that they wanted to be child-free. That’s why he didn’t expect her to keep the baby.

Well, a few weeks later, she revealed that she’d changed her mind and wanted to have a child.

“Which resulted in us arguing and me pleading with her, telling her that I can’t be a dad and reminding her of our agreement to stay child-free,” he recalled.

Nonetheless, his girlfriend was very insistent – claiming that she wanted to have their baby. She also believed they would be happy together as a family.

He, on the other hand, refused to budge and firmly told his girlfriend that he wasn’t on board. Then, once she said keeping the baby was her “sole decision,” and that she’d already made up her mind, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to be involved.

“I told her that was fine, but I wanted nothing to do with her or the child and cut her off,” he revealed.

Ever since then, he actually hasn’t heard much from his girlfriend, either – which is surprising to him. Obviously, though, she hasn’t given birth yet, so for now, he thinks he’s “in the clear.”

“If I absolutely must, the most I will be involved with that child is through child support, although I would like to avoid that if possible,” he vented.

