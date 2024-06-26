His Wife Called Him Selfish For Going To Their Daughter’s High School Graduation Alone After Their Son Relapsed Hours Before

This 51-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife have two kids: a 23-year-old son named Jake and an 18-year-old daughter named Jess.

He and his wife never treated Jake and Jess differently, yet Jake chose the wrong path. He hung out with bad people, and in the later part of Jake’s teen years, he made some poor life choices.

Ever since Jake was 17, he’s struggled with substance abuse issues as well as alcohol. He’s been to counseling on several occasions.

Frankly, he’s lost track of the number of times that he or his wife have had to make personal sacrifices in order to help Jake out.

Right now, Jake lives in a Recovery Housing Program, and he and his wife have been hoping this would help Jake improve.

Due to all of Jake’s issues, Jess has been the one suffering. He and his wife don’t give her the same amount of attention.

“This has caused understandable issues for Jess. I’ve missed hockey games and choir performances because I had to go tend to Jake, as has my wife,” he explained.

“We try and make it up to her at the time, but I don’t think missing important milestones really makes up for it; it’s heartbreaking for me personally.”

Jake has shown some improvement recently, and over the last couple of months, he hasn’t had any relapse incidents or problems.

