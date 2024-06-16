His Wife Might Have Cheated, So He’s Contemplating Divorce And Wants A Paternity Test For Their Child

This man is currently married and has a child with his wife, Sarah, but his life has been a total mess for the past year. First, the downward spiral started when he lost his high-paying job and was practically unemployed for six whole months.

“During this time, I could only get by with menial jobs that barely paid the bills,” he recalled.

And despite his significantly smaller income, Sarah, refused to split their expenses equally. That really hurt his feelings since he thought they would tackle their financial challenges together.

On top of that, he noticed that Sarah began to act pretty distant.

“And things just went downhill from there,” he said.

All of a sudden, Sarah started threatening to divorce him and take their child. Then, she proceeded to move out and take their kid with her – staying with one of her friends.

“I couldn’t do anything about it because, honestly, I was drinking a lot to cope with everything. It got pretty bad,” he admitted.

However, he eventually began going to therapy and working very hard to get his life back on track. Afterward, he managed to land a much better job, which was nearly as great as the position he lost.

While he thought things were looking up, though, he recently learned that his wife might have cheated on him, and he might not actually be the father of their child.

