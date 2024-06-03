His Wife Moved Out Of Their House While Insisting She Needs Space, But He Suspects She Wants To Be Free To See Her Ex

Twice already, this 33-year-old man caught his 31-year-old wife lying about spending time with her ex-boyfriend.

The first time, his wife went out to dinner with her ex, and between that incident and the second time he caught her in a lie, he is aware that his wife has been spending a lot of time seeing her ex.

His wife claims they are just friends, but since she’s been lying about being around this guy at all, he’s not buying it.

The second time he caught her lying, his wife said she was going for a night out on the beach with one of her friends.

However, she intentionally met up with her ex and spent the night. He later learned that his wife’s alleged friend was nowhere to be seen, and it was only his wife and her ex.

“She said nothing happened, and she didn’t cheat, but in the same breath, she is lying from the start, so how much of that can I trust?” he wondered.

“To add, we’ve been together for 12 years, married 3 years. Things in the relationship have become stagnant, but I’ve been doing all I can to get her the attention she needs.”

“All while she is most likely texting this ex and sleeping in a separate room. She is moving out because she said she is completely shut down to me, and being around me and seeing me trying makes her sad, and pushing me away isn’t healthy.”

He asked his wife if this was the beginning of her filing for divorce, but she insisted she only needed to take some time and space.

