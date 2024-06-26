Horses And Dogs Were Found Buried Alongside These Iron Age People, Indicating They Might Have Been Cherished Pets

A new archaeological finding may serve as proof that people who lived more than 2,000 years ago had strong bonds with their animal companions, just as we do today.

The bones of 161 individuals dating between the first and third centuries were found in Italy, and 16 of them were buried alongside some form of animal remains.

These ancient animal lovers were located at Seminario Vescovile, an archaeological site in Verona. Some of the creatures that were buried next to them included pigs, cows, and chickens, which may have been food offerings for funerary rituals.

However, dog and horse remains were also unearthed nearby. During that time period, dogs and horses were not commonly eaten, indicating that they could have been pets that meant a great deal to their owners when they were alive.

One of the skeletons was a baby, who was laid to rest beside a complete dog skeleton. Another was a young man with some parts of a horse.

There was also a middle-aged man with a small dog and a middle-aged woman with a dog skull, a whole horse, and parts from other horses.

Researchers analyzed the genetics of the humans and animals in the graves. They did not discover any significant ties between the people, meaning that they were most likely not related to each other. They also looked into the diets and burial conditions of the remains.

The absence of a consistent pattern among the ancient people allows for various interpretations as to why they were buried alongside animals.

The possibilities range from religious symbolism to companionship with animals. Throughout history, dogs and horses have been buried next to humans, although the practice likely has different meanings across cultures.

