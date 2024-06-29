How To Keep Your House Cool: No Air Conditioning Necessary

People all across the country have recently dealt with an intense heat wave, which was a rough way to start off the summer.

This is the season when most of us, with our resilience, have to endure extremely high temperatures and manage all the aspects that come with summer heat, like sweat, humidity, etc.

While there are many of us lucky enough to have solid air conditioning systems, some people aren’t so lucky. Additionally, maybe someone has air conditioning, whether it be central air or a window unit, but they can’t afford to run up their power bill by keeping it on all the time.

If you’re in that situation and want to avoid using your air conditioning all the time, here are some practical tips for making your space a bit cooler without it.

Use blackout blinds or curtains

Not only are blackout blinds great for keeping the sun from shining in your eyes in the morning, but they can also keep heat out.

If the sun shines through your windows, it can make your rooms a lot hotter than you want them to be, so invest in some good blackout curtains to have more control.

Avoid using the oven or stove

Of course, you have to cook and feed yourself, but if you use your oven several times during the day, you should ease up. Using your oven and stove can produce a lot of excess heat in your area, and it can be hard to keep up with cooling it down.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.