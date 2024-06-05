It’s Been Said Since The 1930s That, At The Heart Of A Desert Lake In New Mexico, There Lies A Hidden Hoard Of Gold Worth Billions Of Dollars

At the center of Hembrillo Basin, a desert lake in New Mexico, lies a craggy outcropping of rock called Victorio Peak.

Since the 1930s, it has been said that a hoard of gold worth billions of dollars was hidden at the site. No one has ever been able to prove that the treasure actually exists, but nevertheless, people have persisted with the search.

The story of the Victorio Peak treasure all started with Milton “Doc” Noss, a self-taught foot doctor. He lived in New Mexico with his wife, Ova “Babe” Noss, in the 1930s.

In November 1937, Doc went on a deer hunting trip. While at the base of Victorio Peak, he felt a breeze on his leg. The breeze was coming from underneath a rock. When he removed the rock, he discovered a passageway leading into the mountain.

Afterward, he rushed home to tell his wife about it. Together, they returned to the mountain with ropes and flashlights. Once Doc entered the shaft, he encountered a complex network of caves filled with skeletons.

He also claimed to have found stashes of jewelry, gold coins, 19th-century letters, Spanish armor, a gold statue of the Virgin Mary, and other treasures.

In addition, there were 16,000 dark metal bricks stacked against the cave walls. After Babe examined one of the bars, she discovered that it was gold.

So, the Nosses set up camp at the base of Victorio Peak to haul out the valuables. The gold bricks were extremely heavy, though. Plus, he had to squeeze between a bunch of boulders and rocks. Doc only managed to retrieve 200 gold bars over two years.

Another problem they ran into at the time was that Congress had passed the Gold Reserve Act, which banned the private ownership of gold. This meant the Nosses would have difficulty selling their newfound riches. Instead, they hid the treasure in the surrounding desert.

