Less Than A Week After Marrying Her Husband, He Asked For An Open Marriage

For quite some time now, this 25-year-old woman has been best friends with her 26-year-old husband, and she always felt like she could trust him more than anyone else in the world.

However, they got married two weeks ago, and everything quickly changed. She’s left thinking she doesn’t know this man at all.

“Less than a week into our marriage my husband asked me if we could open the marriage and start hooking up with other people together,” she explained.

“I have been cheated on in every relationship I’ve ever been prior to this one and have deep rooted trust issues that he knows about and has tried to help me through.”

“This question felt extremely insensitive to ask me, considering my past and how soon after we just got married, that he’s asking to sleep with other women.”

Prior to her husband, her previous boyfriends always made her feel like she could never be enough, and after her husband asked for an open marriage, these old feelings of inadequacy came flooding back.

She wants her marriage to be a happy one, but she can’t get over her husband’s strange request.

She feels incredibly insecure and like her husband doesn’t think she’s good enough to be with him if he’s already saying he wants other women.

She’s honestly considering divorcing her husband at this rate since she can’t see how there’s a way to salvage their marriage.

