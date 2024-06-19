On Her Wedding Day, Her Mom Laughed At Her Dress And Nearly Made Her Cry

A couple of weekends ago, this 32-year-old woman got married, but her mom basically ruined her special day.

First, let’s back up and talk about her 65-year-old mom, whom she is not that close with. She and her mom have always had a hard time getting along, since her mom is impossible to make happy, as well as rude.

All throughout her life, she and her four older brothers felt like their mom never approved of anything they did.

“She raised the five of us alone working two jobs, and we all love her for the sacrifices she made for us and try to look after her now we all have our own careers,” she explained.

“There are genuinely good times with her, too. So, I suppose you might say it’s a complex relationship we all have.”

“Anyway, I announced my engagement last year and while she initially seemed pleased, she gradually pulled away from me and seemed like I was inconveniencing her by asking for her involvement. For example, I asked if she’d be there while I tried on wedding dresses because it meant a lot to me, and she told me she “didn’t feel like it.”

She then texted her mom to ask if she would like to see photos of the wedding venue she picked out, but her mom replied that she didn’t need to see photos since she would be at the wedding.

It then crossed her mind to ask her mom to be the one to walk her down the aisle, but since her mom couldn’t be bothered with anything related to her wedding, she decided against this. Instead, she asked all of her brothers to be there for her, and they agreed. They were touched to have the opportunity to walk her down the aisle.

On the actual day of her wedding, she was getting ready with her bridesmaids before going over to the venue.

