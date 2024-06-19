Save Yourself From Looking Messy With These Tips For Applying Eyeliner Without Shaking

One of the biggest struggles of applying winged liner or creating intricate eye looks like a cat eye is dealing with shaky hands.

Applying eyeliner to your delicate eyelids requires a lot of patience and focus. Sometimes, when people are tasked with doing something so intricate, their hands begin to shake.

There are few things more frustrating than when you’re carefully applying your eyeliner and trying to create a cute look like a wing, then your hand starts to shake, and it causes you to mess up your eyeliner.

If you have fallen victim to shaky eyeliner hands and need some tips for applying your eyeliner without messing it up, here are some tips for you.

While it can look extremely satisfying to apply your eyeliner, especially winged eyeliner, in one elegant swipe, if you have shaky hands, chances are that ‘one swipe’ isn’t going to work out.

Instead of trying to get all your eyeliner on in one go, try applying it in segments. As long as your line of eyeliner looks cohesive, it doesn’t matter if you draw the line one segment at a time.

If you hate how liquid or pencil liners smudge when your unsteady hands mess it up, you can look for a more forgiving product.

Consider swapping your intense eyeliner for a black or dark eyeshadow and applying it to your lash line with an angled brush. Eyeliner is a lot easier and lighter to work with, so if you mess it up, the cleanup won’t be as difficult.

Another way to get eyeliner across your eyelids easier is to use some kind of stencil. You can use bits of tape to help you shape your winged eyeliner, and that way, if your hand does shake and you go outside the lines, the tape will sharpen things up for you.

