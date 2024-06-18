She Asked Her Husband Not To Tell His Single Female Friend That He Loves Her Whenever They Talk On The Phone

This 32-year-old woman is married, and she and her husband – who is 36 – have been together for nearly 10 years now. However, they both came from quite different backgrounds, meaning they had opposing relationship experiences prior to tying the knot.

For instance, she never had any other boyfriends before getting married. She never flirted with anyone, and whenever a guy tried to flirt with her, she would just friend-zone them.

“My career was my only obsession. I did have a few crushes, but I never even had any real-life conversations with them,” she recalled.

Her husband, on the other hand, had a girlfriend at every school he attended. He’d also slept with three women before her while she’d been with no other guys.

At first, this was shocking for her, too, but she got over it. And now, a decade later, she believes their marriage is happy and healthy.

But, her husband still has one female friend, and how they interact has recently begun to rub her the wrong way.

For context, his friend is still single and a very extroverted person – addressing everyone as “love” and hugging them.

“I don’t have any problem with that. As you can imagine, she does that to my husband as well. And I know there is nothing between them,” she explained.

What bothers her is how her husband and his friend talk on the phone. Apparently, they speak once or twice per year over the phone for about an hour. And before they hang up, her husband and his female friend always say “love you” to each other.

