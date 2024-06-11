She Doesn’t Like That Her Girlfriend Fake Flirts With Guys At The Bar Just To Get Free Drinks

This 21-year-old woman and her girlfriend, who is 19, have been dating for over a year now. But, they are currently long-distance and will continue living apart for the next three months.

So, in the past, they had a discussion about going out to bars and agreed that they were both allowed to accept free drinks from other people – regardless of whether they were together or not.

“For me, that means that if someone offers to buy me a drink, I won’t turn it down,” she said.

After her girlfriend went out to the bar just last night with some friends, though, she was left feeling pretty uncomfortable.

It all began when her girlfriend texted her about how, while at the bar, three guys had already gone up and spoken to her and her friends. So, her girlfriend claimed that she was trying to flirt with the men in order to get free drinks.

Upon reading that text, she didn’t immediately express her discomfort because she didn’t want to make a big deal while her girlfriend was out with people. Nonetheless, the thought of her girlfriend flirting with guys still bothered her.

Then, later that same night, her girlfriend proceeded to Facetime her and talk about how she flirted with so many guys and got a ton of free drinks.

“Again, something about it rubbed me the wrong way. I felt crazy for feeling the way I feel and don’t want to be controlling in any way,” she explained.

Still, the next morning, she brought up her feelings to her girlfriend. Yet, her girlfriend swore all of the flirting was “fake” and that it shouldn’t matter. She also got accused of not trusting her girlfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.