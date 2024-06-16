She Doesn’t Want Her Husband In The Delivery Room Since He Was Very Mean And Unsupportive The First Time She Gave Birth

When you’re giving birth to a baby, you need an incredible support system around you, as it’s an exhausting and painful process. There is no room for negativity in a delivery room.

One woman doesn’t want her husband to be in the delivery room when she gives birth to their second child because he was rude to her during their first child’s birth.

She is 25, and her husband of three years is in his mid-30s. They have a toddler, and she is six months pregnant with their second baby.

For the most part, they have a very happy marriage. Her husband is kind, loving, and supportive, but when she went into labor with their first baby, she saw a whole new side of him.

“Before we even went to the hospital, he kept telling me that he felt like I was overreacting to the contractions,” she said.

“I wasn’t loud or screaming or anything, but they did bring tears to my eyes. Once we were at the hospital, he sat in a corner of the room away from me, making comments like that until the doctor said it was time for me to push. At that point, he came closer to me, let me hold his hand, and stroked my head. From that moment on, he was back to being his amazing self.”

When she spoke to her husband about his behavior, he defended himself, telling her he was experiencing a lot of stress and didn’t mean to make her feel bad.

Since the due date of their second baby was getting closer, she admitted to her husband that she didn’t really want him in the delivery room for the second time she gave birth because she didn’t want him to react so negatively again.

Her husband was upset but understood and agreed to stay out of the room until the moment their baby was born. However, a month ago, he changed his mind and demanded that he be in the room for their second baby’s entire delivery.

