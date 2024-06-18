She Excluded Her Friend From A Dinner Party After She Shamed Her For Having Her Cat In The Kitchen While Cooking

Some time ago, this woman shared a photo on social media of her cat sitting next to the counter in her kitchen as she was cooking.

Her cat has his very own stool, and that’s where he was sitting when she snapped the picture. Her cat enjoys watching her cook, and she thought it was cute.

Her cat was located nowhere close to the food she was making, and he knows not to walk on her counters either.

Her friend Rose basically reposted the photo of her cat and added a nasty caption. Rose put the puking emoji face before writing that you just can’t eat at everyone’s houses.

She completely ignored Rose’s attempt to shame her for cooking with her cat alongside her in the kitchen.

“She is very much the type of person who just regurgitates whatever popular phrases she sees on social media,” she explained about Rose.

“Pineapple on pizza = monsters, raisins in cookies are why I have trust issues, I don’t trust people who don’t like dogs, “hot girl” walks, “hot girl” books, delulu, I’m going to hold your hand while I tell you this, is the X in the room with us right now, etc., etc.”

She promises that Rose has other characteristics that make up for this sad part of her personality, but she always avoids spending any time with Rose alone.

“About a month ago, I hosted a small get-together…to show off some Le Creuset cookware I obtained (getting older is weird),” she said.

