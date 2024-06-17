She Got Replaced As The Maid Of Honor For Her Best Friend’s Wedding, So She Didn’t Attend The Event And Hasn’t Spoken To Her Best Friend In Two Months

When your very best friend becomes a bride-to-be, it can be extremely hurtful to see someone else take on the maid of honor role.

One woman hasn’t spoken to her best friend in a while after she was replaced as her maid of honor by a woman she had just met a few months ago.

She and her best friend are 21 and have been close since middle school. When her friend got engaged eight months ago, she was immediately asked to be her maid of honor, a role she happily accepted.

“We spent months looking at wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, decorations, color schemes, going over the guest list, etc.,” she explained.

“Everything was running smoothly, and we were on great terms. She let me know upfront I’d have to pay for my dress and pitch in with money for everything. I knew money was tight for her and her fiancé, so I wanted to help, especially considering how close we were.”

Three months before the wedding, she and her best friend attended a party together. There, they met a woman who was the girlfriend of one of her fiancé’s friends. Her friend and this woman clicked instantly, bonding over several things. She watched as her friend excitedly exchanged numbers with the woman and made plans to get coffee with her.

A week later, her best friend wouldn’t stop talking about how great the woman they met at the party was. They had met several times since then and had much in common.

“All I could do was listen as she went on, considering I had no connection with this girl,” she recalled.

“I was happy for her that she met someone she seemed to have such chemistry with. Not long after, I started noticing abnormal distance from [my friend]. If I texted her, it [would take] at least six hours before I got a response. When she and I hung out, which wasn’t [often], it was only to discuss wedding technicalities and what I would be contributing, financially or otherwise. These times were also usually cut short due to a prior engagement she had with [that woman] that she had to rush off to.”

