She Overheard Her Best Friend Confess That She’d Sleep With Her Fiancé If Given The Opportunity, So She Kicked Her Friend Out Of Her House

This 23-year-old woman and her fiancé have been engaged for six months, and right now, they are in the midst of planning their wedding.

But, when she recently threw a party at her house and invited all of her friends, she overheard her best friend making a shocking confession.

For some context, her best friend is a 23-year-old named Gina, and Gina only knows her fiancé through her. Nonetheless, ever since Gina and her fiancé met, they’ve been pretty good friends.

It became clear at her party, though, that her best friend would be interested in much more than just a platonic relationship with her fiancé.

It all began when Gina started talking with two of her other female friends at her party. Then, the topic of her wedding came up, and Gina had a sour reaction – saying she didn’t care.

Still, her best friend didn’t just stop there. Rather, Gina confessed that she’d sleep with her fiancé if given the opportunity. Plus, Gina claimed that her fiancé would even leave her afterward!

Well, little did Gina know that she was standing right on the other side of the door and overheard the entire conversation.

“I pushed the door and went in. All three of them tried to act normal at first, but when I told them I heard everything, Gina’s face became pale,” she recalled.

Her best friend also tried to say that she was just “joking,” and the remarks meant nothing. Her other two friends took Gina’s side, too, and swore they were only kidding around.

