She Picked Her Daughter’s Name Alone Because Her Ex Left Her During Her Pregnancy, But Now He’s Saying He Doesn’t Approve Of The Name And Wants Her To Change It

This 20-year-old woman was previously in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, who is 23. But, after finding out she was pregnant, he left her and claimed he wasn’t ready to take on the responsibility of being a father.

Plus, he said that she would be a great mother, basically by herself.

So, he was not involved in her pregnancy at all, and she finally just gave birth to her daughter, Calli, one week ago.

Yet, for some reason, her ex-boyfriend had the nerve to call her a couple of days ago and confront her about her daughter’s name.

“He said he did not approve of the name and wanted me to change it,” she revealed.

She immediately told her ex no and pointed out how he left her during an extremely tough time. Moreover, since he isn’t paying child support and isn’t involved in her daughter’s life whatsoever, she doesn’t believe he should have any say in her daughter’s name.

Well, once her ex realized that she wouldn’t be changing her baby’s name, he completely flipped out on her.

“He called me selfish for not even considering changing her name,” she recalled.

On top of that, her ex reached out to all of her family members and started telling them all about the situation – airing out their dirty laundry.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.