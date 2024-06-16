She Purposely Tried To Damage A Nearly $5,000 Gucci Bag Just To Make It Look Worn Down

When you buy something brand new, like a fresh pair of shoes, sometimes, you can’t stand just how ‘new’ it looks.

It’s totally understandable to want something of yours to look a bit more worn in before wearing or using it regularly. Still, many would agree that certain things, like luxury clothes and accessories, should be handled with care and appreciated.

One influencer recently upset people online after purposefully trying to mess up and wear down a Gucci bag that costs over $4,000.

Victoria Paris (@victoriaparis) is a fashion and lifestyle content creator on TikTok. She has over 1.9 million followers on the app and is best known for her fashionable outfits and chill personality.

However, she recently upset a large amount of viewers on TikTok after she proudly unboxed an extremely expensive Gucci bag on her page, then filmed herself throwing it against a set of stairs days later.

At the start of April, Victoria filmed herself excitedly opening a gorgeous leather ‘Jackie 1961 Large Shoulder bag’ from Gucci, which costs $4,980 on their website.

Victoria seems very happy with her beautiful, expensive bag, and many commenters couldn’t get over how chic it was.

Then, almost a month later, Victoria filmed herself with the bag again, looking excited, right before she started messing it up.

In Victoria’s controversial video, which has since been deleted, she was seen purposefully smacking the costly bag up against a set of outdoor stairs, stating in her caption that she was “Olsen twin Jane Birkining” it.

