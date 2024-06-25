She Reported Her Neighbor To Animal Control For Neglecting Their Dogs, But They Believe She Should’ve Just Minded Her Own Business

This 20-year-old woman named Scarlet still lives at home with her family in a nice neighborhood, and they have a pet dog named Bella.

However, she’s recently become pretty concerned about her next-door neighbors’ dogs, Max and Ruby. Apparently, the pups are both really beautiful.

“But it seems like they are always outside, rain or shine, with little to no shelter,” she said.

She’s noticed that Max and Ruby’s water bowls are typically left empty, and she practically never sees her neighbors playing with the dogs or giving them any attention.

So, Max and Ruby often just bark a lot while they are outside.

“Which is understandable, given their situation,” she noted.

Just last week, though, things were different. Her town was hit with a pretty bad storm, and she was “worried sick” about her neighbor’s dogs.

That’s why she decided to walk over to their house, knock on their front door, and ask if the dogs needed any help.

“They brushed me off and said the dogs were fine,” she revealed, “But I could see that they were shivering and soaked.”

