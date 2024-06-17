She Said The Reason Why Her Friend’s Husband Might Not Be Attracted To Her Anymore Is Because Her Friend Gained A Lot Of Weight Ever Since Having Kids

Have you ever tried being honest with a friend, thinking your honesty would benefit them, only for you to mistakingly hurt their feelings instead?

One woman recently decided to be honest with her friend and explain that her recent weight gain could be the reason why she’s having issues with her husband, and it did not go well.

She and her close friend Sarah are in their early 30s. Sarah has been married to her husband, Mark, for eight years, and they have two kids, ages five and three.

Like many women, after having kids, Sarah noticed some changes in her body. She’s put on a bit of weight, which she sees as a natural part of the journey. She never saw anything wrong with Sarah’s weight gain, as she believes beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

However, Sarah’s weight recently came up while she was talking about her current issues with Mark.

“Recently, Sarah has been confiding in me about her concerns that Mark seems distant and less affectionate,” she explained.

“She mentioned that their [romance] has dwindled, and she feels like he’s not attracted to her anymore. She’s been really stressed and upset about it.”

A few days ago, Sarah asked her very directly if she thought her weight gain caused Mark to be unattracted to her, and she was a bit taken aback but decided she should be honest, especially since Sarah kept pushing her to answer.

“In a moment of bluntness, I said, ‘Well, you have gained a lot of weight since having kids, which happens, but they are three and five now, and you aren’t trying to make any changes,'” she recalled.

