She Started Sleeping In A Separate Bedroom Than Her Husband To Get A Better Night’s Rest, But He’s Not Thrilled About Their Sleep Divorce Arrangement 

When you’re young, moving in with your partner and getting to share a bed with them can feel like the most exciting thing in the world. Nighttime chats become more personal, and waking up in the morning together seems so romantic.

Yet, once some couples grow out of this “honeymoon phase” and spend decades fighting over the comforter, kicking for more space, or dealing with snoring, sleeping in separate bedrooms starts to sound like a more appealing idea.

This woman is currently dealing with the latter. She and her husband have been married for 20 years, and after two decades of living together, they finally decided to start sleeping in separate bedrooms four days each week.

They mainly sleep separately on weekdays since her husband snores, and she has insomnia. Plus, she’s not a morning person, and he tends to set an alarm for early each morning.

This new arrangement even worked so well for her that she just never invited her husband back into her bed in hopes of keeping it going.

“I started sleeping really well, and although I knew he might want to resume sleeping together, I didn’t broach the topic because I got too comfortable,” she said.

Her husband, on the other hand, has begun making it clear that he’s not thrilled with their new sleeping situation. He apparently made some comments that implied he didn’t like their “five-day sleep divorce.”

To her, though, not much has honestly changed. Before, when they still shared a bed, she and her husband didn’t cuddle every night, and he never “whispered sweet nothings” in her ear.

“He is not an affectionate or demonstrative person,” she explained.

