She Thinks Her Husband Should Do Almost All Their Household Chores While He’s Unemployed Instead Of Sleeping In And Playing Video Games

This 30-year-old woman currently works between five and six days each week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On top of that, she is attending school and needs to study during her free time.

Her 31-year-old husband, on the other hand, recently lost his job. Thankfully, he will receive two more months of pay and insurance coverage, so in terms of finances, they are okay.

However, aside from submitting applications for new positions, her husband hasn’t been doing much at home aside from playing sports and video games.

So, she started to feel overwhelmed by all their household responsibilities and asked if her husband could take on more chores while he wasn’t working. To her surprise, though, he told her no.

“He said this was not fair because he still gets paid the same and needs to spend time job hunting,” she revealed.

She disagrees with her husband, though, and thinks it would be more fair for him to pitch in more at home and do more chores during his free time. This would help her a lot when it came to studying, getting more sleep, and fitting exercise and hobbies into her busy schedule.

“I would still need to do some chores, such as dishes and getting groceries,” she clarified.

She simply wants her husband to lend a hand with a couple of responsibilities – like cleaning up and taking out the trash. His reluctance to do that has also left a bad taste in her mouth.

“I can’t help but feel he is just being lazy,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.