She Threatened To Have A Drink Thrown On Her Mother-In-Law If She Upstages Her At Her Wedding

Sometimes, mother-in-laws have a bad habit of taking over projects or events that aren’t theirs and making things about them. This happens a lot when women are trying to plan their dream wedding but can’t seem to escape their future mother-in-law’s requests.

One woman recently embarrassed her mother-in-law in front of one of her coworkers because she wouldn’t stop taking over or taunting her wedding plans.

She is getting married soon, and while she loves her fiancé, his mom has been difficult to get along with. Her fiancé’s mom is a very controlling woman who clearly thinks she’s better than her.

While she’s proud of her fiancé for not being a total “mama’s boy” and standing his ground on certain issues, sometimes his mom’s drama is hard to avoid.

Things have been especially tense while trying to plan her upcoming wedding. The drama began when she told her future mother-in-law that she couldn’t wear a pale gold dress she picked out for the wedding because it would upstage her as a bride.

“Ever since then, she has been threatening to upstage me or to wear white,” she explained.

“The other night, my mother-in-law took us to dinner and started up again. She was teasing me about how she gave birth to [my fiancé] and should be able to wear whatever she wants. [She also was] implying that my dress was plain.”

Then, she noticed that her mother-in-law’s work rival, a man named Scott, walked into the restaurant and was seated at another table for a date. Scott and her fiancé’s mom had a famous rivalry, as once, he threw a drink at her after she allegedly stole one of his clients.

So, when her mother-in-law continued to tease her during dinner, she thought of a great way to shut her down. She got up and approached Scott’s table despite protests from her mother-in-law, who followed closely behind her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.