She Told A Mom Her Autistic Son Wasn’t A Good Fit For Their Summer Sports Camp Since He Melts Down When He Doesn’t Win

For the last several years, this 20-year-old girl has coached a sports camp over the summers through an elementary school.

The camp lets the kids participate in a bunch of different games and sports so they can get a feel for something they might be interested in sticking with past the summer season. The camp is on the smaller side, with only 20 to 30 kids participating at the same time.

This year marks the first time their camp is having an inclusion program for kids who are on the spectrum.

Inclusion specialists working at the camp look out for these kids and provide them with extra help if needed.

She says that so far, the ratio is around 10 neurotypical kids to 1 neurodivergent child every week of camp.

“I’ve really enjoyed this program, and nothing is better than watching a kid find a sport they enjoy or excel at,” she explained.

They’re currently three weeks into camp, and this week, a 10-year-old boy named Connor joined the program.

When she first met Connor, he seemed like a nice kid, but his mom, Sara, is proving to be problematic.

Before camp got started, Sara spoke to her privately and revealed Connor has terrible tantrums, and the trigger is when he loses at something.

