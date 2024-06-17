She Told Her Friend To Stop Joking About Wanting To Be With Her Fiancé Because It Makes Her Uncomfortable

Every once in a while, it’s complementary and fun to have someone comment on how good-looking your partner is or how jealous they are that you have someone like them.

But when it happens too often, things can quickly get uncomfortable.

One woman recently had to confront her best friend and ask her to stop making flirty comments and jokes about wanting to be with her fiancé.

She and her fiancé are in their early 30s, have been dating for a few years, and have been engaged for a little over a year.

She has a best friend who’s been in her life since starting her relationship with her fiancé. She really values her relationship with her friend, but recently, her friend has been doing something that makes their friendship awkward.

Ever since she and her fiancé got engaged, her friend has made comments about wanting to be with him every time she sees them.

Her friend will say things to her fiancé like, “When you get sick of her, I’ll be available!”

Her friend has also told her, “If you don’t want him, I’ll have him,” and “He is perfect. If only I met him first.”

“The issue is that since we got engaged, she says at least one comment every single time she sees me with or without my fiancé,“ she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.