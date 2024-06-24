She Told Her Husband That He Couldn’t Just Take Three Days Off Of Work To Play A New Video Game, And He Hasn’t Been Speaking To Her Ever Since

This 33-year-old woman is currently married, and for her 37-year-old husband’s past birthdays, she’s always gone “big.” She typically buys him expensive presents or plans fancy days out of the house for him.

However, for his birthday this year, he actually asked her not to do anything.

“I was a little disappointed,” she recalled.

“But he was a part of some of the recent tech layoffs, so I thought he was just making a sound financial decision, and I fully supported him.”

So, she pivoted the conversation and asked if he wanted to just go out to dinner or if there was anything small she could do for him on his birthday. Well, at that point, he revealed that there was a new video game expansion coming out the same day, and he asked if she could just leave him alone all day to play it.

She was fine with that, too, and actually made plans to take their 9-year-old child out on her husband’s birthday – leaving him all alone to enjoy playing his game.

Yet, even after that, her husband still approached her and asked if she’d be okay with him taking a few more days off from work. That way, he could keep playing the new video game.

She simply didn’t think that was a good idea, though, because her husband just started a brand-new job and doesn’t even have paid time off (PTO) yet.

“His schedule will be changing every six weeks or so, and the better he performs at work, the more likely he will be to get decent shifts. Taking this into consideration, I told him no,” she reasoned.

