She Took Her Toddler To The Emergency Room After Her Fiancé Caused Him To Smack His Head, But Now He’s Angry About Paying The Hospital Bill “For Nothing”

If you’re a parent or have taken care of a baby, you know that they sometimes have the craziest falls or accidents that make your heart stop and almost always turn out alright. However, when they get hurt in certain areas, it’s better to take them to a doctor and be safe than sorry.

One woman and her fiancé recently got into a fight after she insisted they take their toddler to the emergency room after he fell and hit his head, even though he didn’t want to.

She’s 35, her fiancé is 34, and they live with their 22-month-old toddler. A few days ago, her fiancé was chasing their toddler around the house for fun.

“The fun ended abruptly when he slipped on the floor and smacked his head on the tile,” she said.

“It was so hard I felt the vibration from ten feet away. My fiancé immediately swept him up and held him. He cried for a good 15 minutes, and there was a huge bloodshot lump on the back of his head. Our son is a magnet for head hitting, and I’ve always been worried, but this time, it was so hard that I felt it in my gut. Quite literally, I wanted to vomit from fear and started tearing up. He seemed quite lethargic after, just kind of slammed in his father’s lap and not wanting a popsicle, which is his favorite.”

She was very worried about her son and begged her fiancé to take him to the emergency room with her. She contacted her mom, who backed her up and suggested they take him.

Her fiancé argued with her, telling her she was overreacting and that if they went to the emergency room, they’d end up waiting around and spending a bunch of money just to be told their son would be fine.

“I told him I thought our son’s pupils looked off when I shined a light, and his demeanor was different, so I’d feel better knowing he’s okay by professionals,” she recalled.

“He reluctantly put our son in the car, and we went to the ER. After a couple of hours and some examinations, they decided that he was okay but said they totally understood why we would bring him in. The whole ride back and as we got ready for bed, my fiancé went off on me about how he was going to have to pay the bill for nothing and how he had to get up early for work with no sleep.”

