She Vanished After Leaving Home With Her Dog In 2022: Her Car Was Found Abandoned One Week Later In A Hospital Parking Lot, And Love Letters Addressed To Her Were Reportedly Found In The Surrounding Woods

Born on June 28, 1977, Charlotte Lester grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, before relocating to East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

By the time she was 44 years old in 2022, Charlotte was a single mother living in a home on Post Road.

She was known as a very loving and kind woman by her family, who was involved in church and volunteered at a local soup kitchen. Charlotte also adored animals and had her own pet dog.

Yet, after she left her home with her pup on May 16, 2022, she was never seen or heard from again.

Earlier that day, Charlotte had spent most of her time at home, and one of her friends visited her residence. Then, at about 9:30 p.m., Charlotte’s truck was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell surveillance camera leaving her home.

About 30 minutes later, at 10:00 p.m., Charlotte was spotted in the neighborhood of Apponaug, specifically in the 3400 block region of Post Road. But, after that, she never made it back home and has remained missing ever since.

Two nights later, on May 18, Charlotte’s dog was discovered alone and roaming near Belmont Park on Elmwood Avenue.

Then, after Charlotte’s friends failed to get in contact with her, an acquaintance contacted the Warwick Police Department and filed a missing person report.

One week after she vanished, on May 23, Charlotte’s car – a 2006 red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck – was discovered in the back parking lot of Kent County Hospital. The vehicle was abandoned, but there were no records of a patient being admitted to the hospital under Charlotte’s name.

