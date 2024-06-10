She Wants To Break Up With Her Boyfriend Because His Mother Is Super Controlling And Constantly Causing Drama

This 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 20, have been together for five months now, and in the beginning, she was hesitant to date a younger guy.

“But due to him being great in many aspects, I decided to give him a chance and see where it goes,” she said.

Still, while their relationship has been good, there’s just one problem – her boyfriend’s mother.

Apparently, his mom is against them dating since she is two years older than her boyfriend, and they have different living situations. She already lives on her own; meanwhile, her boyfriend still lives with his parents. So, her boyfriend’s mother has been extremely controlling over his every move.

For instance, if she and her boyfriend are hanging out and his mom thinks they’re spending too much time together, his mom will actually blow up his phone and say crazy things like, “If you really want to be with her all the time, then move in with her and see if she will take care of you like your parents.”

Her boyfriend’s mother also makes remarks about him spending money on her or taking her out to dinner since his mom still has access to his bank account – despite the fact that her boyfriend attends school full-time and holds down a good job.

“These kinds of remarks happen every time we are together and she says it’s due to me being an interruption to his success,” she revealed.

Just the other day, she finally hit her breaking point, too. It all began when she and her boyfriend were just hanging out at her place. Then, when it got to be about 12:00 a.m., her boyfriend’s mom freaked out.

“She just lost her mind saying that he’s a disappointment and putting the family through so much,” she recalled.

