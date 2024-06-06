She Wants To Leave Her Husband Because He Works Away From Home Way Too Much, And She’s Sick Of Feeling Like A Single Parent 

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, who is also 30, have been together ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And before they started their relationship, he told her that he sometimes had to travel for work but that it was still very rare.

At the time, she was honest about her opinion on long-distance relationships and admitted that being in one just wouldn’t work for her.

“So, I think he should find someone who doesn’t mind seeing him two to three days a week,” she told her husband back then.

Well, he swore that it was really rare for him to have to work away from home. He even claimed that she wouldn’t even notice he was gone.

“I believed him,” she recalled, “And we continued our relationship.”

Then, about a year and a half later, she gave birth to their first child – a daughter – who is now 2 years old. Around the same time, her husband happened to get promoted at work and took over a different role.

Unfortunately, this meant that he would be working away from home more often.

“I wasn’t happy about this, but I tried to support him,” she said.

However, after a year went by and her husband missed out on their young daughter growing up, she’d finally had enough. So, she confronted her husband and accused him of lying to her face about “rarely” having to work away from him.

