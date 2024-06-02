She Won’t Let Her Husband Meet Her Baby Because He Thought She Was Cheating On Him And Left Her All Alone During Her Pregnancy

Sometimes, a parent can be so absent that even though a child is biologically theirs, they’ll never truly belong to them.

One woman recently refused to let her estranged husband see their newborn son after he wrongfully accused her of cheating and kicked her out of their house while she was pregnant.

She and her husband are in their mid-30s. He works a job requiring him to travel far from home for sometimes weeks.

Months ago, she found out she was pregnant with their baby while he had already been away for work for almost a month.

Around that time, a male friend from high school visited her town. He was a photographer and asked her to show him around so he could take some pictures. She was happy to have a visitor and drove her friend around all day, giving him an innocent, quick hug before he left.

Unfortunately, her husband’s nosy aunt happened to be around while she was saying goodbye to her friend. Without her knowing, the aunt snapped a picture of her hugging her friend and sent it to her husband, accusing her of fooling around while he was away for work.

Right before her husband got home, she was looking forward to telling him about the baby, unaware that he had seen photos of her and her friend out of context.

“I thought he would be very happy,[as] we were trying for a baby, and he has always wanted to be a father,” she said.

“But he didn’t say anything. After a week or so, when he came back, he was furious at me. He said I was cheating on him. I explained everything, but he didn’t believe me. I also tried to contact my friend, but he disappeared.”

