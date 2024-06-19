She’s Encouraging Her Husband To Get A Paternity Test On His Kids From His Previous Marriage Because Her In-Laws Implied Something Fishy Was Going On

Do you know anyone who’s ever had to go through a paternity test because of some family drama?

One woman is convinced her husband should look into getting one, as she’s starting to wonder if her stepchildren are actually his kids.

She has been with her husband for 10 years, and she’s helped him raise her two stepchildren, who are now 16 and 17. Her stepchildren are from her husband’s previous marriage, and while his ex-wife is still involved, she was a fairly absent mother for a long time.

Her stepchildren only live with their mother during their summer break, and unfortunately, they wouldn’t hear from her as much as they’d hoped to throughout the year.

“[During] the past couple of years, she has [suddenly] decided she wants to be more involved with their lives,” she explained.

“[She started] randomly showing up to our house to pick them up with no word to us beforehand. My in-laws have repeatedly reminded me that the kids have a ‘mother,’ which is hurtful but true, [and] I shouldn’t make such a big deal when she comes around.”

While she’s tried accepting that her stepchildren will start spending more time with their mother, something recently made her doubt their mother’s character.

Some of her siblings recently used at-home DNA kits to learn more about their extended family and ancestry. They found out some pretty cool information, so at a recent gathering with her in-laws, she mentioned the tests and how it could be fun to do them as a family.

Then, her in-laws became very uncomfortable and shot down that idea. One of them told her they wouldn’t do it, as the results could “end badly.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.