She’s Finding It Difficult To Celebrate Her Husband’s Weight Loss Because He’s Bullied Her About Her Own Weight Throughout Their Marriage

It’s really hard to feel love for someone who makes fun of your appearance, and it’s even harder to give them any compliments after they tear you down.

One woman is being pressured by her family to congratulate her husband on his weight loss, but she feels like she can’t because he bullies her about her weight a lot.

She and her husband are in their early 40s and have been married for over 20 years. They have several children together, including a set of twins and a disabled teenage son who uses a wheelchair.

Unfortunately, for many years, her husband has poked fun at her weight and made rude comments about her body despite how hard she’s worked to take care of herself over the years.

“During my pregnancies, he would refer to me as ‘the barge’ and thought he was funny making jokes about my size,” she explained.

“He would tell me, ‘If you get fat, I won’t be attracted to you,’ and actually made me so upset that I developed an eating disorder. I worked my [tail] off trying to stay in shape my whole life. [I was] counting calories and macros, doing everything I could to lose baby weight. I’ve had to work my way back from pelvic prolapse and back injuries. I really struggled after the twins, and it took a few years to get my body back.”

Now, she’s in greater shape than she’s ever been in. Her weight has increased not because of fat but because she’s built so much muscle. She’s strong enough to lift their disabled teenager out of his wheelchair on her own.

However, her husband never stops teasing her and even pokes fun at her while she works out.

This was always very ironic, as her husband used to be in terrible shape. He never worked out because of his job and had to be put on weight-loss medication.

