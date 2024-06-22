She’s Refusing To Shave Her 10-Year-Old Son’s Mullet For Her Sister’s Destination Wedding And Is Getting Called Disrespectful

Have you ever been asked to change your appearance in some intense way for someone’s wedding?

Some brides really want their wedding party and even wedding guests to look a very specific way on their big day, which can easily get annoying.

One woman is deeply upset with her sister, who is insisting that she should cut her son’s mullet hairstyle before her destination wedding.

She is a mom and wife, and she has a 32-year-old sister who is getting married in a few days. Her sister is having a destination wedding that’s costing her and her family around $1,500 to attend.

The wedding, which is her sister’s second wedding, has given her and her family some financial stress, but they’ve been trying to work through it. Unfortunately, the wedding planning process has not been fun, as her sister has been a demanding bride, insisting that she approves everyone’s looks and clothes, from her siblings to her in-laws.

She has a 10-year-old son who will not be at her sister’s wedding but will be there as a guest. Since her son left school for summer break, he’s been rocking a short mullet haircut.

Since the wedding is days away, she took her son to get his mullet touched up so it looks nice and fresh. She proudly sent a picture of him in her family group chat but didn’t realize her sister hadn’t seen his mullet at all.

As soon as her sister saw the photo of her son, she asked if his hair would be like that on her wedding day, and she said yes, which is why she had it cleaned up a bit.

“She blew up on me and told me how disrespectful it is to have a country mullet at her wedding because of how nice of an event it is with all the prestigious people she invited,” she said.

