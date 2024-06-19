She’s The Only Non-Royal Buried In The Valley Of The Kings

Nestled along the western bank of the Nile River, lies one of the most significant archaeological sites in Egypt: the Valley of the Kings.

The ancient necropolis is known for its wealth of artifacts and elaborate tombs, serving as the final resting place for the pharaohs and other royal figures of the New Kingdom.

Perhaps the most well-known discovery in the Valley of the Kings was the tomb of King Tut in 1922, which fueled worldwide fascination with ancient Egyptian civilizations. However, the valley holds many other mysteries and treasures that are just as captivating.

In 2012, a research team made up of Swiss and Egyptian archaeologists made a one-of-a-kind find. They discovered the only tomb that contained the remains of someone who was not related to royalty. Instead, the tomb was occupied by a woman named Nehmes Bastet.

Based on an inscription in the tomb, she was a temple singer during Egypt’s 22nd Dynasty, which spanned from approximately 945 to 712 B.C. Her name suggests that she was under the protection of the feline deity Bastet.

According to Mansour Boraiq, a top Egyptian government official for the Antiquities Ministry in the city of Luxor, the female singer’s coffin was remarkably preserved. The entrance of the tomb was sealed with an iron cover.

When the archaeologists opened the tomb, they found a coffin with an intact mummy dating back to nearly 3,000 years ago inside of it.

Her remains were still neatly wrapped. The wooden coffin was painted black and decorated with hieroglyphic texts.

The tomb was not built for the singer. It was made about 400 years ago for someone else. The identity of the original occupant of the tomb is unknown.

