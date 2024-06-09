She’s Trying To Be A Cooking Influencer, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want To Let Her Use The Kitchen To Film Content

Towards the end of this year, this 30-year-old woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend have discussed moving in with one another.

They also are talking about a wedding and purchasing a home sometime in the near future as well.

Now, she dreams of being a cooking influencer, and her boyfriend has acted rather strange in the past when she’s brought this up.

Yesterday, she pointed out to him that she believed he was being negative about her dream, and then he informed her that he was completely against it.

Her boyfriend feels that if she pursues being an influencer, that will not be good for their relationship.

“He said all the effort I’d be making for content would take away from our relationship,” she explained.

“I told him I already cook, and I wouldn’t be going over the top trying to create content – just whenever I feel like it, and it was like a hobby. And then he asked me if I craved attention.”

“I told him this had less to do with attention and more to do with having a creative outlet. And then he proceeded to say that if it was from our home, he was not okay with publicizing the insides of his home. It was his right to privacy. I told him I wouldn’t use any other part of the house – just the kitchen. But he was firm. A hard no.”

She felt super irritated after this chat, as she thinks she’s entitled to use her living space however she sees fit.

