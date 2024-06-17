She’s Upset That Her Boyfriend Believes It’s Too Soon To Think About Marriage And Feels Like She’s More Committed To Their Relationship Than He Is

This 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s also 21, have been together for four years now. They first started dating back in high school, and since then, they’ve been through a lot – like graduating, going off to college, and preparing for their future.

So, more recently, she’s begun thinking about marriage – especially because her parents got married while they were young, and everything turned out wonderfully for them.

“I’ve always pictured myself getting married by my mid-twenties, and since my boyfriend and I have been together for so long, I naturally see him as my future husband,” she explained.

“We talk about our future a lot, and I’ve always assumed that marriage was part of the plan.”

Yet, after she decided to broach the topic of marriage with her boyfriend a few days ago, she realized she might’ve been wrong.

It all began when they were just chilling at his apartment, and she casually asked if he’d ever thought about when they might tie the knot. At that point, her boyfriend apparently looked caught off guard. Then, he paused and replied, “Honestly, not really. I think it’s too early to be thinking about that.”

This immediately made her upset, and she tried to press her boyfriend a little to figure out why he felt that way. Eventually, he admitted that while he loves her and sees them staying together for a long time, he doesn’t want to just rush into marriage.

Rather, he believes they are both still way too young to make such a large commitment.

“I couldn’t help but feel hurt. To me, being in a serious relationship means planning for the future, including marriage,” she recalled.

