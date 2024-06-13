The Dust Bowl Began In 1930 And Devastated The Great Plains For A Decade, With Severe Dust Storms Causing The Death Of People, Livestock, And Crops

From Texas to Nebraska, clouds of dust driven by high winds swept through the region during a drought in the 1930s. This area of the United States was referred to as the Great Plains.

The period of severe dust storms was given the name of the Dust Bowl. Many people, livestock, and crops died during the drought. The Dust Bowl also worsened the economic impacts of the Great Depression.

The Dust Bowl began in 1930 and lasted for a decade. A severe drought struck parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, and New Mexico.

In the years before the Dust Bowl, farmers had been over-plowing land to increase crop production, removing the grasses that helped hold the soil in place.

Furthermore, farmers were desperate to make ends meet during the Great Depression, which exacerbated the poor soil conditions.

In 1931, strong winds blew the loosened topsoil around, creating massive dust storms. The dust was so thick that it reduced visibility to zero, buried buildings, and made it hard for people and animals to breathe.

Crops failed, and animals died due to respiratory problems and the lack of food. By 1934, around 35 million acres of land was deemed useless for farming.

As a result, thousands of farming families migrated west in search of work and a better life. They were known as “Okies,” regardless of whether they came from Oklahoma or not. Okies faced discrimination and harsh working conditions in their new homes.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s response to the crisis was pivotal. He established a number of New Deal programs aimed at helping displaced farmers and preventing future occurrences.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.