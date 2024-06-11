The Mystery Of Why This Bronze Age Timber Circle Was Built On A Beach In England Has Finally Been Solved

The purpose of a prehistoric monument known as “Seahenge” found in the United Kingdom has remained a mystery ever since its discovery.

But now, a new study has proposed that ceremonial rituals to end a prolonged series of harsh winters and extend warm weather may explain the construction of the monument.

Seahenge is a timber circle dating back around 4,000 years ago to the Early Bronze Age. It was uncovered in 1998 on Holme Beach in Norfolk County, which is located on the east coast of England.

The circle measures 22 feet in diameter and consists of 55 oak posts surrounding several upturned oak tree trunks. The wooden posts once stretched as high as 10 feet.

Archaeologists at the time removed the structure from the site for further study and protection. Today, about half of the timbers are on display at a museum in Norfolk.

Radiocarbon dating has shown that the monument was built in the spring of 2049 B.C. It once stood on a salt marsh away from the sea. The swampy area contained peat that has helped preserve the wood.

During excavations at the site, a second structure was discovered just 300 or so feet away from Seahenge.

It was made up of two timber rings encircling a pit with two oak logs in it. The structure was dubbed Holme II and also dated to 2049 B.C.

The discovery of Seahenge triggered a long-standing debate over its original purpose. Common theories regarding its purpose revolve around its ritualistic function.

