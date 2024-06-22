There Are Five Different Conflict Resolution Styles, And Knowing Your Own Can Help You Communicate Better In Your Relationship

Have you ever been told by someone in person or while reading an article that you should know what your love and stress languages are? Those things are typical ways you react to being in love or being in a stressful state.

Recognizing those qualities in yourself and how you react to certain situations is important when in a relationship because it can help you work through certain obstacles with your partner.

Something else you should think about is your conflict resolution style. If you don’t know what that means, a simple way of seeing it is how you tend to resolve conflicts the fastest way.

There are five different types of conflict resolution styles, and once you identify which one resonates with you, you can embrace it or work on it.

The Avoider

Someone with an avoidant conflict style will often walk away or ignore any issues that arise. For instance, if their partner confronts them about something, they walk away or refuse to talk about it.

This can be an extremely toxic trait, as it often prevents you from working out any issues with your loved ones.

The Collaborator

This person usually doesn’t like to get through any kind of conflict alone and prefers to work out any issues alongside others.

