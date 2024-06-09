These Five Big-Leaf Houseplants Will Make A Tropical Statement In Any Space

Plants have a magical way of transforming your living space, and when it comes to making a statement, big-leaf plants are the way to go.

These botanical beauties not only catch the eye with their large, striking foliage but also add a nice touch of nature’s grandeur to any room.

So, whether you’re a seasoned plant parent or just starting your gardening journey, here are five big-leaf plants that promise to make a bold statement in your home.

Philodendron Xanadu

The Philodendron Xanadu is a tropical plant known for its deeply lobed and glossy green leaves that can grow up to 18 inches long. Its bushy, upright growth makes it a great choice for those hoping to add a lush, jungle-like feel to their space.

But, it’s crucial to note that Philodendron Xanadu is toxic to both humans and pets if ingested. It contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can actually cause irritation and swelling in the mouth and throat. So, it’s essential to keep this plant out of reach of curious pets and small children.

In terms of care, this beauty thrives in bright, indirect light but can also tolerate lower light conditions. It prefers well-draining soil and should be watered when the top inch of soil starts to feel dry.

Monstera Deliciosa

Monstera Deliciosa, also known as the Swiss Cheese Plant, is very famous for its large, heart-shaped leaves with unique perforations. The leaves can actually grow up to three feet long, making this plant a true showstopper.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.