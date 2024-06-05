This Is How You Can Still Make The Most Of Your Summer While Working A Full-Time Job

One of the hardest parts about ‘adulting’ is working a full-time job during the summer. It’s one of those things you don’t really see coming until it clicks that you have to keep working your full-time job for the majority of the summer season.

I remember when I had that epiphany when my friends wanted to make some plans for our first week of summer post-college graduation, and I had already been working a full-time job.

I am one of the lucky ones, as I get to work from home, and that flexibility allows me to work from wherever I want.

Still, it’s very sad to realize you used to be able to wake up whenever you wanted and play all day as a kid during the summer, but now you have to clock into work every weekday morning.

However, there’s no need to get too sad or panic, as there are still ways to enjoy your summer and make the most of it while working full-time.

If you could use some inspiration for ways to enjoy summer fun on and off the clock, here are some tips for you.

Bring summer to your desk

It can be especially hard to get in the summer mood if you work in a more traditional corporate setting with a dreary office.

In that case, you should bring summer fun to work! Do little things like dressing in brighter colors, bringing fun summer treats to eat, adding seasonal fruit to your daily water bottle, etc.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.