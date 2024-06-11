This Luxury Sneaker Brand Specializes In Selling Kicks That Cost Anywhere From $500 to $1,000 And Intentionally Look Worn In And Dirty

Have you ever gotten a pair of sneakers and wished they didn’t look so new?

While getting a new, fresh, bright pair of shoes is a privilege, sometimes they look a little too fresh, to the point where you feel kind of unnatural in them.

That’s where this up-and-coming shoe brand has found its niche.

If you haven’t heard of Golden Goose sneakers, buckle up for a fascinating shoe concept.

Golden Goose is a luxury sneaker brand that specializes in selling sneakers that purposefully look ‘worn in’ and even slightly dirtied.

Each pair of sneakers comes with a finish that makes them look as though they’ve been in your possession for a while, joining you on long walks and looking like your favorite, well-loved pair of trusted sneakers from the moment you buy them.

While the Golden Goose sneakers may look like dirty, used sneakers, they’re not sold like used sneakers. In fact, each new pair will cost you anywhere from $500 to $1,000.

What makes these sneakers so expensive? They’re made out of extremely high-quality materials like Italian leather and come in a variety of styles made out of other materials like denim, suede, etc.

These shoes have been worn by several big celebrities like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Chris Hemsworth. Now, they’re making their way into the closets of more people who want to feel luxurious without looking too polished.

If you’re still not convinced by the popularity of Golden Goose shoes, the company has announced they’re planning on going public and may be selling shares in a public offering in Milan this summer.

