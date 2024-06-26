Veterinarians Are Urging People Not To Buy These Dog Breeds Because They’re Prone To Serious Health Issues

As a dog lover, I’ve always loved small, stubby dogs like pugs and bulldogs. They’re adorable, often cuddly, and make people smile.

However, more veterinarians and dog experts are vocal about their distaste for these breeds, not because they’re bad dogs but because they’re all prone to horrible health issues.

Adorable French bulldogs, English bulldogs, pugs, Boston terriers, boxers, and more are well-known for their distinctive squished faces. These breeds of flat-faced dogs are known as brachycephalic dogs, meaning their shortened muzzles and squished-in faces result from their genetics due to breeding.

Unfortunately, that feature, which makes the dogs so unique and cute, is what often causes their downfall and poor health.

According to animal health experts, brachycephalic dogs are prone to a series of health issues, especially respiratory health issues.

They can develop Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS), which causes respiratory distress, noisy breathing, stomach issues, etc. They’re more prone to dental problems, overheating, skin disorders from their excessive and tight facial folds, and intervertebral disk disease.

Of course, every dog is prone to health issues, but because of their man-made squished faces, brachycephalic dogs have a higher chance of developing them.

While some people are under the impression that mixed breed dogs that are often rescued from shelters are more likely to have health issues because some of their past is unknown, usually, the opposite is true.

To acquire a brachycephalic dog breed puppy, like a French bulldog or pug, most people have to go through a breeder and often spend thousands of dollars. For instance, purchasing a French bulldog puppy from a breeder in America can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000.

