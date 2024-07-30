A 3,500-Year-Old Ancient Clay Tablet Inscribed With A Furniture Shopping Receipt Was Unearthed By Archaeologists In Turkey

At the archaeological site of Alalakh in what is now known as the Hatay Province of Turkey, an ancient tablet with a furniture shopping receipt written on it was unearthed during excavations, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The city of Alalakh thrived in the 2nd millennium B.C. It served as the capital of the Mukis Kingdom.

It was inhabited by the Amorites, a Bronze Age people from the Levant, an Eastern Mediterranean region. The remains of the city are in the form of a large mound that takes up about 55 acres of space.

The 3,500-year-old clay tablet found at Alalakh measures around 1.6 by 1.4 inches and is 0.6 inches thick. It weighs approximately one ounce. Experts think that it dates back to sometime in the 15th century B.C. The text on the tablet is written in cuneiform, which is the oldest known writing system.

Cuneiform was developed by the ancient Sumerians of Mesopotamia more than 5,000 years ago. Mesopotamia was an ancient region in modern-day Iraq. Cuneiform was a script that was used to write the Sumerian language.

Later on, it was adapted to write in several other languages of the ancient Near East, such as Akkadian and Hittite.

The tablet contains Akkadian cuneiform. Akkadian is a dead Semitic language that was spoken in the ancient Near East starting in the 3rd millennium B.C. Around the 8th century B.C., it began to be replaced by Aramaic. Akkadian is the earliest Semitic language.

When experts examined the writing on the tablet, they discovered that it was a receipt of a “large amount of furniture shopping.”

“We believe that this tablet…will provide a new perspective in terms of understanding the economic structure and state system of the Late Bronze Age,” said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Minister of Culture and Tourism in Turkey. “We work meticulously to carry the rich heritage of Anatolia to future generations.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.